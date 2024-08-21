Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was recently able to touch base with Heidi Dorosin, co-CEO, SmartSweets, about the company's move to expanding its lineup to QVC, and how it plans its marketing campaigns.





Liz Parker: What made SmartSweets want to expand to QVC?

Heidi Dorosin: We chose to expand to QVC due its unique ability to connect directly with a health-conscious consumer base through a dynamic DTC platform. This move aligns seamlessly with our overarching growth strategy to expand SmartSweets’ reach across all channels where consumers buy candy and showcase our products in a new, engaging format, further driving brand awareness and growth.





Liz Parker: How did the brand get its product accepted to QVC?

HD: Our products were accepted by QVC through a strategic alignment with the network’s interest in innovative brands that appeal to a younger consumer. SmartSweets, with our focus on offering low-sugar candy options that cater to health-conscious and trend-aware shoppers, fit perfectly within this vision, making this a natural partnership.





Liz Parker: What other marketing does the brand do?

HD: To support the QVC launch, SmartSweets will utilize a combination of live QVC segments and social media campaigns. We will promote our QVC debut and subsequent appearances across our owned channels, including Instagram and TikTok, engaging our existing followers with live content and behind-the-scenes looks. Through these efforts, we will aim to drive traffic to QVC and boost sales while maintaining strong community engagement.





Liz Parker: How does it appeal to certain age groups, such as Gen Z, Millennials, etc.?

HD: SmartSweets appeals to Gen Z and Millennials by offering better-for-you candy options that align with their preferences and purchasing habits. Our use of engaging, relatable social media content, trending flavors, and approachable messaging resonates with these demographics, meeting them where they are throughout their shopping journey. Through QVC, SmartSweets will engage with demographics that value health and convenience who are increasingly seeking out lower sugar snack alternatives.





LP: What’s new for the brand this year?

HD: This year was full of new and exciting innovations. Most notably, we announced a game-changing, delicious upgrade to our top-selling flavors, which represented months and months of testing and consumer feedback. The new formula also extended to other new flavors that launched this year, including Tropical Sours and Barbie x SmartSweets Pink Lemonade Dream Gummy Candy, promising a delicious experience no matter your flavor profile preference.





LP: What’s next for the brand in late 2024/early 2025?

HD: In late 2024 and early 2025, SmartSweets is set to expand its offerings with exciting new developments. Stay tuned for new innovations that build on our commitment to provide unique, innovative low-sugar candy options that appeal to new and existing consumers!

