Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was recently able to touch base with Charice Grace, manager, trade marketing and stewardship, Almond Board of California, to talk about what's trending in the fruit and nut confection category.





Liz Parker: What are some consumer trends for fruit and nuts in the confectionery category?

Charice Grace: These days consumer interests are being driven by experimentation with new flavors and pairings. According to a 2024 report from Innova Market Insights, over 30% of consumers have increased their consumption of chocolate because their taste preference has changed, or there is more variety and novelty available. Almonds, whether roasted or unroasted, are a familiar and in-demand flavor in chocolate, and their versatile taste profile accommodates a range of ingredient pairings.

Confectionery is the #1 category for new product introductions with almonds, which are playing a pivotal role in meeting category trends. Data from Tastewise, an AI-powered food trends prediction and intelligence startup points out that some of the fastest-growing flavors in chocolate with almonds span familiar and nostalgic ingredients: honey, gingerbread, cookies & cream, vanilla, lemon, caramel. The fastest-rising taste for fruits and nuts in confectionery is zesty (62%), showing consumers are being drawn to more vibrant flavors.

In addition to flavor, texture variations can create novel experiences in chocolate products. With over 14 different forms, almonds’ versatility allows for a wide range of textural differences. Innova reports that creamy is the top texture in confectionery launches with almonds, followed by crunchy and crispy.2 When combined with sweet elements like chocolate or caramel, almonds’ subtle, nutty flavor complements other flavors while contributing textures that enhance the overall sensory experience. This Almond Halva and Sesame Ganache Bar, created by Chef Angela Borah, is a prime example of how almonds help build layers of flavor and texture.

LP: Any notable innovations in fruit/nut confections that you are seeing?

CG: Almonds’ natural sweetness and health benefits make them an ideal ingredient for sweet confections, allowing producers to create innovative products that cater to evolving health preferences while maintaining the indulgence that sweet lovers seek. As a natural ingredient with a well-rounded nutrient profile, almonds can be an asset to chocolate manufacturers as consumers seek healthier or functional confectionery products, according to Innova Market Insights. According to a 2022 Innova Lifestyle Survey, 36% of global consumers have chosen healthier lifestyles due to concerns over physical health. A one-ounce serving of almonds contains 6 grams of plant protein, 4 grams of fiber, 13 grams of healthy unsaturated fat, and only 1 gram of saturated fat.

Reductionist health claims are influencing consumers’ chocolate purchasing choices, which poses an opportunity to use natural ingredients like almonds. According to Innova, real and natural ingredients, low/no/reduced sugar, no artificial flavors/colors, and low/no/reduced fat claims have influenced global consumers’ purchase decisions the most.1 As a whole food ingredient, almonds excel with both reductionist and value-adding benefits: the fastest-growing health claims for chocolate with almonds include prebiotic (+50%), low/no/reduced calorie (+39%), low/no/reduced GI (+32%), no added sugar (+20%), and low sugar (+18%). Sugar-free is one of the top 3 claims on introductions containing almond flour. Gluten-free almond and chocolate introductions have also seen 15% growth between 2019, and 2023. Almonds are naturally gluten-free and low in sugar.





LP: Any predictions for what trends will look like for fruits/nuts confections for the rest of the year or in early 2025?

CG: In 2025, confectionery manufacturers may consider innovating with more indulgent fillings and inclusions—or alternative ingredients— to navigate challenges with the cocoa supply chain. With cocoa production expected to decline, manufacturers will need to find new ways to make chocolate still taste good. One approach may be to use less chocolate and increase the use of inclusions that promote indulgence. Innova reports show that almond flour (+31%) and almond butter and paste (+11%) were the fastest-growing almond ingredient forms in chocolate confectionery between 2019-2023. Almond ingredients can be a confectionery manufacturer’s muse in chocolate from almond paste in vegan chocolate to almond butter for a satiating but luxurious filling.

