Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio announced the return of the Ronald McDonald House Chocolate Bar, thanks to the generous support of Anthony-Thomas Candy Company, local to Ohio. This marks the second year of the partnership, following a successful debut campaign last year that raised over $3,500.

Building on last year's collaboration, Anthony-Thomas will again donate all profits from the RMHC-branded chocolate bar to RMHC of Central Ohio. This collaboration features the first and only Ronald McDonald House Chocolate Bar in the world, supporting the largest Ronald McDonald House globally.

“We’re very excited to once again partner with such a well-known, family-oriented organization like Ronald McDonald House Charities,” says Nick Trifelos, marketing specialist for Anthony-Thomas Candy Company and a fifth-generation member of the Central Ohio candy family. “The kids and families at the House are so strong and resilient, and we are honored to help Keep Families Close one chocolate bar at a time,” he adds, referencing the tagline for the RMHC-branded bars.

Each Ronald McDonald House Chocolate Bar is priced at $1.00, with 50 cents of each sale going directly to RMHC of Central Ohio. The chocolate bars are available for purchase through September at all 13 Anthony-Thomas Candy stores across Central Ohio. 24-packs can be ordered online for delivery or for pick-up at local Anthony-Thomas stores, to avoid shipping charges. Customers can go to anthony-thomas.com/open/RMHC and choose their preferred store during checkout and bring their receipt to collect their purchase. To arrange for the purchase and pick-up of 24-packs at the Ronald McDonald House, customers can contact Rick Shepherd at (614) 227-6036 or via email at Rick.Shepherd@RMHC-CentralOhio.org.

Dee Anders, CEO & Executive Director of RMHC of Central Ohio says, “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a family-owned company because that’s what we’re all about here at the Ronald McDonald House ... families helping families. We are truly honored that Anthony-Thomas has chosen to continue supporting families of seriously ill children who need a home away from home while their child is being treated in the hospital.” Anders adds, “This family has been running this business in Columbus with love ever since a dad named Anthony began making candy in the family kitchen and started the business with his son Thomas in the early 20th century. Now they’re sharing that love with families at our House through their chocolate. It’s just wonderful.”

