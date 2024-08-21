Mars announced that the Snickers portfolio is expanding with Snickers Pecan, hitting shelf this month. The new Snickers Pecan is a twist on the classic Snickers bar, featuring a blend of caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate, now complemented by the savory-sweetness of pecans.

Snickers Pecan will be available at the following retailers:

C-store

Walmart

Grocery

Dollar General

It will also be available in Drug and Family Dollar later in the year.

Mars is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.