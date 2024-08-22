Haribo has launched its latest innovation: Haribo Football Mix, just in time for the start of football season. Haribo's first-ever football-themed treats will kick taste buds into high gear with six new gummi shapes and the classic fruity flavors: Pineapple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Lemon, Orange, and Apple.

The limited-edition mix features a fluffy and soft dual-layered texture that enhances each bite, in double-layered shapes that are iconic to the sport: a jersey, helmet, cleat, trophy, and football.

"If there are two things that bring people together, it's the excitement of the world's #1 gummi along with America's #1 sport, football," says Avery Jukes, senior brand manager, Haribo of America. "At Haribo, we're always working to create innovative treats that excite our fans and remind them of the fun in feeling like kids again. Football Mix gives friends and families the perfect new treat to bring more childlike happiness into gameday."

No one will want to fumble this combination of vibrant colors and flavors that are sure to impress gummi rookies and champs alike. Haribo's Football Mix is available now at retailers nationwide while supplies last. Follow along for updates on Instagram and Facebook or visit haribo.com.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.