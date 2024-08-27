Nassau Candy, manufacturer of specialty and private label confections, has added Kamala Harris chocolate bars and mint tins to its AmuseMints 2024 Election Collection.

Introduced earlier this year, AmuseMints’ Election Collection taps into the excitement of the 2024 Presidential Election, with an assortment of candidate-themed chocolate bars and mint tins. Many feature imagery of the top presidential candidates, including Donald Trump, and now Kamala Harris.

“This year’s presidential election has everyone talking,” says Andrew Reitman, executive vice president, national brand confections for Nassau Candy. “Our AmuseMints’ 2024 Election Collection helps retailers get in on the conversation, featuring the top candidates and bold, topical art sure to stand out from the competition.”

Joining the AmuseMints’ election assortment is the Harris 2024 1.75-oz. Chocolate Bar, featuring a patriotic red, white, and blue theme with Harris’ campaign slogan, When We Fight, We Win. There’s also the Harris 2024 3-oz. Milk Chocolate Bar in Box and Harris 2024 0.56-oz. Slider Mint Tin with instantly-recognizable illustrations of Kamala Harris.

The new Harris items are in addition to the line’s Donald Trump assortment which includes the MAGA 2024 1.75-oz. Milk Chocolate Bar, MAGA 2024 0.56-oz. Slider Mint Tin, and illustrated Trump Return to Greatness 3-oz. Milk Chocolate Bar in Box and 0.56-oz. Slider Mint Tin.

All AmuseMints Election Collection bars and mint tins come in colorful countertop displays making merchandising simple. The new AmuseMints’ 2024 Election Collection Kamala Harris items are in stock now and shipping. To check out the entire line, visit nassaucandy.com/campaign-candy.

*Note: Nassau Candy is not affiliated with any candidate or political party.

