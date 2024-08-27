Harken Sweets, the better-for-you, plant-based, zero-sugar, superfood-infused candy bar, is continuing its retail growth by adding 1,000 new doors across leading grocery chains including Albertsons/Safeway, HyVee, The Fresh Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Lassen’s, Better Health Market, Acme, and more. This comes on the heels of launching into 3,500 Walmart stores, as well as Shoprite, McCaffrey’s, Pop Up Grocer, and more.

“Expanding our retail footprint is a key strategy for us as we continue positioning Harken Sweets as a brand that’s democratizing wellness and reimagining the classic candy bar with the superfood date fruit,” CEO and Founder Katie Lefkowitz. “By placing Harken Sweets in everyday retailers, we’re making our candy bars more accessible to a wide and diverse audience—inspiring them to make healthier choices without sacrificing taste.

Harken Sweets was created when Lefkowitz, a lifelong candy bar fanatic, received a diagnosis related to colon cancer that forced her to rethink her food and lifestyle choices. When nothing on the market measured up, she utilized her background in neuroscience to create a chocolaty coating that mimics the taste and texture of classic milk chocolate. Harken Sweets also uses dates—also known as “nature’s candy”—which are high in antioxidants, fiber, and minerals like magnesium and B12—crucial for vegan diets. Its signature date caramel adds a natural sweetness and gooey texture which helps make Harken Sweets a sugar-free, plant-based sweet treat.

