Mission MightyMe, the children’s food brand on a mission to end the food allergy epidemic, has announced the launch of select Nutty Puffs flavors in Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.

With quick-dissolve nut butter puffs, MightyMe empowers parents to follow the latest pediatric feeding recommendations for early and regular peanut consumption. Nutty Puffs are the first and only pediatrician-developed puffs made with peanuts and multiple tree nuts in sufficient quantities, making it simple for parents to include a wide variety of nuts in their children's diets early and often, the brand says.

“We are thrilled to launch in Sprouts, a longtime leader in the natural and organic food space, to make our science-backed snacks more accessible to families nationwide,” says Catherine Mitchell Jaxon, MightyMe Co-Founder, Co-CEO and mom of three. “Our Nutty Puffs—which we developed with leading food allergy prevention researcher and Mission MightyMe Co-Founder Dr. Gideon Lack—help caregivers easily and safely include nuts in their children’s diets, while delivering on taste, quality and nutrition. Research has shown that early allergen introduction works, and we hope by making it simple for busy parents, we can play a part in helping children lead healthier lives.”

The 2015 Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) Study, led by Dr. Lack, found that most peanut allergies can be prevented with early and regular peanut consumption, a discovery that changed feeding guidelines around the world. The recent publication of the follow-up 2024 LEAP-Trio Study, also led by Dr. Lack, tracked babies from the original study into adolescence, and found that the tolerance developed from consistently feeding peanut foods in infancy endured through the teenage years—proving that early peanut consumption has a lasting protective effect.

"The evidence is clear that early introduction and consistent feeding of peanut through five years of age induces long term tolerance and protects children from allergy well into adolescence," says Dr. Gideon Lack, head of pediatric allergy at King's College, London and MightyMe Co-founder. "This simple intervention will make a remarkable difference to future generations and cause peanut allergies to plummet. However, it can be challenging for families to follow the guidelines because nuts are a choking hazard for babies. We created Mission MightyMe to solve that problem—a big step towards ending the food allergy epidemic."

Nutty Puffs come in four flavors that are all more than 50% nuts: Organic Peanut Butter, Organic Peanut Butter Strawberry, Organic Peanut Butter Bananam and Mixed Nut Butter (with five nuts). Made with simple, organic, and non-GMO ingredients, all four SKUs have been awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award, which tests for more than 200 different contaminants including heavy metals, chemicals, pesticides and plasticizers. Sprouts stores nationwide will feature two flavors, Organic Peanut Butter Banana Puffs and Organic Peanut Butter Strawberry Puffs, for $4.99 per pouch.

“Sprouts is known for leading the way with natural, organic, healthy food, and Mission MightyMe is a perfect fit in that space,” says J.J. Jaxon, MightyMe co-founder and Co-CEO. “Parents can now discover our nutritious and delicious Nutty Puffs across 431 neighborhood Sprouts stores, a huge milestone towards our goal of making Nutty Puffs more accessible to every child and family across America.”

This latest retail launch follows the company's first external capital raise, a $2,350,000 round that closed in March 2024 after four years of strong, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce sales growth that has more than doubled each year. The funding will help propel the company's success and mission to help families follow peanut allergy prevention guidelines that are based on the groundbreaking LEAP Study.

With the availability of Mission MightyMe in Target and Sprouts stores nationwide, Nutty Puffs will be shoppable on grocery store shelves in all 50 states. Products can also be purchased on missionmightyme.com and Amazon.

