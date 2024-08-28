While Americans are trying to stay cool in this summer heat, the confectionery industry has its sights set on autumn, says the National Confectioners Association (NCA). Thousands of manufacturers are already packing pumpkin-shaped treats and retail workers are starting to stock store shelves for the Halloween season.

The Halloween season extends well beyond October 31, and the impact of the Halloween season is clear: for the $48 billion confectionery industry, Halloween is a cornerstone of economic impact. Last year, Halloween drove $6.4 billion in confectionery retail sales.

We connected with Carly Schildhaus, director of public affairs and communications at NCA, to discuss consumer enthusiasm for Halloween, the economic impact of the confectionery industry, and further insights into this seasonal celebration.





Liz Parker: How much of an economic impact does Halloween have on the confectionery industry?

Carly Schildhaus: Consumers are driving this Halloween moment with unmatched excitement. During the pandemic, as people looked for little sparks of joy in challenging times, they found seasons to be more important than ever before, including celebrating Halloween earlier than they ever had before. And now, the enthusiasm has remained: the season now starts in the middle of summer because consumers understand that Halloween is so much more than just October 31. It’s an opportunity to get together with friends and family, bring together their communities, and—of course—enjoy the delicious treats made by iconic companies.





LP: How does the Halloween season extend well beyond October 31?

CS: An important note is that Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, and the winter holidays seasons together account for 64% of total confectionery sales, meaning that retailers have a perfect opportunity to partner with manufacturers to ensure that chocolate and candy are available for shoppers throughout an extended seasonal period.





LP: What other insights do you have about Halloween that you could share?

CS: Overall, chocolate and candy remains incredibly popular, with the confectionery category reaching $48 billion in total sales in 2023. We also anticipate that the growth trend will continue, with projections taking the total category to $61 billion by 2028. While we don’t have 2024 sales numbers just yet, Halloween chocolate and candy sales reached $6.4 billion in 2023 and we project an expected 3-5% increase in sales this year.

Related: NCA releases statement on GWU study on chocolate, cocoa