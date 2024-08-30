Chocolove announced the return of its limited-edition Pumpkin-Shaped Fall Bites. Available in two varieties—peanut butter in dark chocolate and pumpkin spice in milk chocolate—Chocolove's individually wrapped Fall Bites range from $7.99 to $9.99 per 7.05-oz. bag.

The two flavors include:

Pumpkin Spice : Made with Belgian milk chocolate and filled with pumpkin purée, as well as seasonal spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.

: Made with Belgian milk chocolate and filled with pumpkin purée, as well as seasonal spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Peanut Butter: Made with 55% Belgian dark chocolate and filled with creamy peanut butter.

As we welcome cooler temperatures and changing leaves, Chocolove also offers a variety of flavors available year-round, including Toffee & Almonds in Milk Chocolate; Hazelnuts in Milk Chocolate; Almonds, Toffee, & Sea Salt in Dark Chocolate; Salted Caramel in Dark Chocolate; and Maple Glazed Salted Pecans in 70% Strong Dark Chocolate.

Chocolove is made with traceable cocoa beans, sourced in a way that supports a better future for cocoa farmers and their families; free from artificial preservatives; and Non-GMO Project Verified. The Fall Bites will be available at Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Fresh Thyme, Hy-Vee, Lunds & Byerlys, Stop & Shop, Hannaford Supermarket, Giant, Giant Food, Amazon, and Chocolove.com.

