Ferrara's Trolli brand is furthering its commitment to gaming again through a new partnership with Xbox. Gaming and gummy fans can now purchase four limited-edition collectible Trolli Sour Brite Crawler packs, inspired by World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, Sea of Thieves, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Also, now through December, fans will score exclusive in-game content with every purchase of a pack. Consumers can receive the exclusive content by doing the following steps:

Purchase a limited-edition Trolli x Xbox pack

Visit trolli.com/xbox and upload the receipt

Choose an in-game item, which includes (but is not limited to): Gummi Baubleworm (World of Warcraft) Wyrmcutter (Diablo IV) Obsidian Wheel (Sea of Thieves) Gold Coast Experience Scroll (The Elder Scrolls Online)



The Trolli x Xbox limited-time packs are available across an assortment of sour Trolli gummies, including Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Very Berry, Trolli Sour Bursting Crawlers, and Trolli Sour Duo Crawlers.

The new packs are available nationwide in 5-oz., 7.2-oz., and 14-oz. packs, with prices ranging between $2.99–$5.99.

Ferrara is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.