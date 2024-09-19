By Chiara Michaelis (M. Eng)

The demand for vegan products has risen sharply in recent years and the rise is expected to continue. Many consumers are reducing their consumption of foods of animal origin to prevent animal suffering and to live a more sustainable and healthier life. This trend has also made an impact on the chocolate industry. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global market for vegan chocolate is expected to reach USD 1.41 billion by 2027 with an annual growth rate of 14.8%.

Winkler und Dünnebier Süßwarenmaschinen GmbH (WDS) explains some of the special demands placed on raw materials, recipes and confectionery machines.

Special characteristics of vegan raw materials

The most obvious difference between vegan chocolate and conventional chocolate lies in the ingredients. With a cocoa content of over 60%, dark chocolate is typically vegan by nature. In conventional milk chocolate, milk powder is responsible for creating the delicate melting sensation when the chocolate is consumed. Vegan chocolate, on the other hand, is made exclusively from plant-based alternatives. Achieving comparable taste sensations requires not only a careful selection of raw materials, but also adjustments to the recipes and manufacturing processes. This is why flavor, the most important factor for a repeat purchase, is the focus of product development. Popular alternatives to milk powder include oat, almond, coconut or rice milk in powder form. Alternative sweeteners, such as agave syrup or coconut blossom sugar, are also seeing increasing use. While vegan chocolate is usually in no way inferior to its traditional counterpart in terms of flavor, manufacturers also cannot afford to make compromises when it comes to product diversity. Whether trendy flavors like sea salt caramel and cookie dough or classic additives like nuts and almonds—just as with conventional chocolates, the possibilities are almost endless.

Figure 1: A diverse variety of chocolates can also be made from vegan raw materials

Due to their lack of dairy products, vegan chocolates are lactose-free—and the available selection of gluten-free as well as nut- and soy-free varieties is also growing, making vegan chocolates attractive to consumers with intolerances and allergies. During processing, high-quality chocolates exhibit a certain particle size distribution and good contraction properties, while their sensory properties include a characteristic melting behavior, snap and shine. These properties are also usually decisive for consumer acceptance of vegan chocolates. Consumers are also placing ever greater value on the origin of the ingredients and the conditions under which they are produced. Due to growing consumer awareness, therefore, fair trade certifications and transparency in the supply chain are key issues that have come to increase appeal of vegan chocolate.

Chocolate recipes without animal ingredients

The cocoa bean forms the basis of any chocolate and is a critical factor for the quality of the final product. After the initial processing steps, i.e. fermentation, drying, roasting and grinding, other ingredients are added, such as sugar, cocoa butter and milk powder or milk alternatives. The mass is then rolled and conched. Conching, one of the most important steps in chocolate production, is what creates the unique melting and flavor of chocolate. By tempering or pre-crystallizing the melted chocolate, the finished product can be easily removed from the molds after depositing and cooling, giving it a shiny surface and its characteristic snap when broken. Although the production processes for vegan and conventional chocolate are largely identical, adjustments are necessary to make optimal use of the specific properties of plant-based ingredients. For example, plant-based milk alternatives may require different temperatures and processing times. Moreover, the viscosity and flow properties of vegan chocolates may differ, which is why the dosing technology needs to be adapted accordingly.

Plant technology for vegan chocolate

WDS provides support from the initial product idea through to implementation in production. Extensive trials are carried out to determine the necessary parameters. Those that are important for determining the quality of the products later on include, for example, the diameter of the pistons, the design of the nozzle plate and the necessary vibration and cooling times. During implementation on a large-scale plant, the product is configured with the help of confectionery technologists. WDS chocolate plants enable almost limitless combinations of shapes, fillings, and colors.

Figure 2: WDS-ConfecPRO for solid or complex chocolate products

WDS's flexible and customized plant technology makes it possible to produce nearly any product, from simple tablets to complex pralines, products made with the One-Shot or Triple-Shot method, and products with or without fillings and ingredients.

Figure 3: Ingredients for vegan or conventional chocolate

This allows producers to respond swiftly to the demanding market at any time and offer the products demanded by retailers and end consumers. When manufacturing vegan chocolates, measures must be taken to avoid cross-contamination. Here, the strict separation of production lines and special cleaning procedures and checks are essential.

Vegan chocolate has clearly developed from a niche product to an important segment in the chocolate industry. The increasing demand for sustainably produced food is driving innovation in production and plant technology. Despite the challenges involved, vegan chocolates offer growing potential for manufacturers and a sensible alternative for consumers who are unwilling to compromise on flavor.

Chiara Michaelis (M. Eng) is a confectionery technologist at WDS Product Technology Lab, and can be reached at chiara.michaelis@w-u-d.com.