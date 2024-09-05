Atkins has introduced a new creative campaign, "Atkins Way," an embodiment of the brand's new emotional brand positioning, along with a series of new product offerings.

By implicitly and insightfully acknowledging the feelings of isolation and frustrations that many experience, Atkins Way offers a better way, providing freedom from a lifetime of dieting through a delicious and joyful approach to eating, says the brand. In this new campaign, Rob Lowe, who has been an Atkins advocate for more than two decades, serves as a relatable and aspirational tour guide.

The collection includes:

Coffee House Collection Latte Meal Bars provide as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. Made with real coffee, bars are available in Mocha and Vanilla Latte flavors, each offering 15 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, 4 net carbs, and 15 grams of fiber to keep energy levels up throughout the day.

provide as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. Made with real coffee, bars are available in Mocha and Vanilla Latte flavors, each offering 15 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, 4 net carbs, and 15 grams of fiber to keep energy levels up throughout the day. Atkins Endulge Truffles: Available in Milk and Dark Chocolate varieties, the truffles feature a velvety ganache center, covered in a thin layer of chocolate. With only 2 grams of net carbs per serving, Atkins is the only low-carb, low-sugar truffle option on the market, per the brand.

Available in Milk and Dark Chocolate varieties, the truffles feature a velvety ganache center, covered in a thin layer of chocolate. With only 2 grams of net carbs per serving, Atkins is the only low-carb, low-sugar truffle option on the market, per the brand. Atkins Endulge Gummy Bears: The gummy bears have less than 1g of sugar and 2 net carbs and are available in Regular and Sour varieties.

"At Atkins, we aim to meet consumers where they are at every step of their weight-wellness journey," says Ryan Thomas, senior vice president and general manager of Atkins. "We hope Atkins Way will inspire and empower people to take even the smallest step in their weight-wellness journey. Thanks to a broad range of delicious meal inspiration and the introduction of Atkins Strong – now more than ever – we have something for everyone!"

"Atkins Way isn't just a diet, it's a lifestyle," says Rob Lowe. "It has completely changed my approach to eating well. It's about really enjoying what you eat while feeling your best. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to spread this message with the world."

Atkins Coffee House Collection Latte Meal Bars, Atkins Endulge Truffles, and Atkins Endulge Gummy Bears, in addition to Atkins Strong High Protein Shakes, are available now in select retailers, including Shop.Atkins.com.

Related: Consumers increasingly sweet on low-carb snacks and treats: Simply Good Foods