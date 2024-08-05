Dr. Norm's, a California-based cannabis company, has launched Dr. Norm's Wellness, a new initiative utilizing cannabis science and technology to focus on everyday health concerns.

Dr. Norm's Wellness is an amalgamation of the family-owned company's legacy in healthcare and experience in the cannabis industry. The father of the founders, the real Dr. Norm, was an MD in Los Angeles for more than 30 years, and their mother was a pharmacist.

While Dr. Norm's started with baked goods, the company’s founders always planned to add a specific wellness angle to its product offerings as a nod to their healthcare professional parents. Dr. Norm's Wellness offers two product lines, targeting the most common issues bringing patients and consumers into dispensaries: pain and sleep.

The FeelWell Pain Relief product line combines six isolated cannabinoids. The newly launched FeelWell Pain Relief Gummies are low in THC and suitable for both daytime and nighttime use. The product is also high in CBD, a powerful anti-inflammatory, and high in THCV for energy and a mild sense of euphoria.

The FeelWell Pain Relief Gummies contain 550 mg of cannabinoids per 10-serving bag, including THC, CBD, THC-V, CBD-A, CBC, and CBG. They are nanoemulsified and fast-acting, with an onset time of 15 minutes, and are blended into a flavor called Citrus Breeze.

The FeelWell line is scientifically formulated using the same proprietary technology as the Dr. Norm's SleepWell line, a suite of nanoemulsified and fast-acting products, designed to help patients and consumers get to sleep faster and stay asleep longer.

"We are proud to make FeelWell the first California cannabis line specifically formulated with pain relief in mind," says Roberta Wilson, Dr. Norm's co-founder. "Setting a new standard, our methodology involves combining multiple essential cannabinoids, each with a specific benefit supporting the particular health condition we are addressing."

The Dr. Norm's SleepWell range features an onset time of as few as 15 minutes, and includes the Raspberry Dream Nano Sleep Gummies, Elderberry Nano Sleep Gummies, Vegan Chocolate Dream Nano Sleep Bites, and SleepWell Sweet Dreams Sleep Vape.

"As the compliant cannabis market progresses throughout the country, we are noticing that medical patients are consistently forgotten or left behind," Wilson says. "Being a senior-owned company, our age group has come to realize that the plant can be useful for dealing with the everyday issues of aging. By combining two different forms of cannabis, our SleepWell line helps countless customers, both patients and consumers, with falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. This sets our products apart from all other cannabis sleep-related products available in the state of California."

The brand prioritizes quality and safety. All of the company's cannabis products, including vaporizers, undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest standards of purity and potency.

Dr. Norm's intends to expand the FeelWell line throughout the next quarter to include additional product offerings such as oral tablets. The Dr. Norm's FeelWell Pain Relief line and SleepWell line are available for purchase in dispensaries throughout California.

