Michigan-founded Zolli Candy and its 19-year-old Founder & CEO Alina Morse are in full Halloween season, reminding consumers this Halloween to shop from products made, grown, and assembled not only in America, but in Michigan, the company’s home state.

“I started Zolli Candy in my kitchen at my parent’s house in Michigan,” said Morse, who is a student at Michigan State University. “Even though my candies are sold at over 25,000 retailers and around the world, it’s most rewarding to see it on store shelves in my home state. And, because Halloween has always been my favorite holiday, it’s especially sweet to see it this time of year.”

The brand has seasonal Monster-faced, Halloween-branded Zollipops & Zaffi Taffy at retailers including Busch’s, Randazzo’s, and even at Corewell Health. National retailers that also carry Zolli products in Michigan include Fresh Thyme, Whole Foods, Walmart, and Kroger.

Zolli Candy products are certified sugar-free by Sugarwise, Keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, non-GMO, free of the top seven allergens, and gives 10% of profits through the “Million Smiles Initiative” to help fight America’s most chronic childhood disease: tooth decay.

According to IRI, zero-sugar treats are driving category growth and leading ecommerce channel growth. According to IRI, more than 90% of sugar-free candy on a volume basis is sold through food, drug and mass-merchandise channels, some of which have Morse’s limited-edition specialty Halloween offerings.

