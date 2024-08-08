As the Halloween season approaches, The Hershey Company is revealing new flavors with Kit Kat Ghost Toast and Reese's Werewolf Tracks. Additionally, its Hershey's and Twizzlers brands are also introducing new products for the holiday.

"Hershey has long been a leader in Halloween festivities, offering beloved treats that have become synonymous with the season," says Heather Seamans, senior manager fall marketing at The Hershey Company. "This year, with Kit Kat Ghost Toast and Reese's Werewolf Tracks, we're showcasing our commitment to innovation and fun with bold, exciting Halloween flavors, inviting consumers to choose both!"

The lineup of new products includes:

Kit Kat Ghost Toast – Savor the spirit of Halloween with Kit Kat Ghost Toast. The classic, crisp wafers are wrapped in a new cinnamon toast-flavored creme, and are available for a limited time in standard, king, and snack sizes.

Reese's Werewolf Tracks - Featuring a combination of vanilla-flavored creme, milk chocolate, and peanut butter, consumers can sink their fangs into snack, standard, and king sizes.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Harry Potter Bar Snack Size – Enchant your celebrations with these special edition bars inspired by the world of Harry Potter. Discover one of the four houses of Hogwarts engraved on each Hershey's Harry Potter snack size bar. Available in 9.45-oz. bags.

Twizzlers Ghosts – Hershey has expanded the seasonal Twizzlers shapes line from bunnies to include the first-ever Twizzlers Halloween shape, in the shape of ghosts. The cherry-flavored chewy candies come in an 8.5-oz bag.

Returning favorites include:

Reese's Pumpkins – This Halloween classic is available in a range of sizes.

Reese's Skeletons - With colorful skele-fun designs on the outside and creamy chocolate and peanut butter on the inside, these candies are available in 9.1-oz. bags.

Reese's Assorted Jumbo Bag Snack Size Shapes – Reese's ghosts, bats, and pumpkins, oh my! These individually wrapped seasonal favorites now haunt together in a 14.4-oz. bag.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Harry Potter Standard Size Bar and Kisses -The Hershey's Milk Chocolate Harry Potter Standard Size Bar features 12 enchanting collectible wrappers with designs inspired by Hogwarts and beyond. Symbols, spells, and characters from the wizarding world await consumers on each bar. The limited-edition Hershey's Harry Potter Kisses, available in 9.5-oz. bags and now also in new 2.08-oz. canes, are wrapped in whimsical foils featuring the wizarding world's characters, houses and moments.

Chocolate & Sweets Assortments – Hershey is continuing its partnership with Haribo this Halloween season: Haribo Goldbears are back in a variety of Hershey assortment bags.

Halloween-themed SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty - Year after year, the interest in adding salty snacks to Halloween baskets continues to rise, with 79% of Halloween shoppers planning to purchase salty snacks this season. The Halloween-themed SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty products are available in Halloween-themed .5-oz. bags and 12-count multipacks.

