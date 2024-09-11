IT'SUGAR has introduced Retro Sours, available now in all IT’SUGAR stores nationwide.

These nostalgic treats, part of IT’SUGAR’s expansive retro candy assortment, will instantly transport consumers back to the days of enjoying their favorite sweets, per the brand.

“IT'SUGAR has always been about creating fun and indulgent experiences,” says Justin Clinger, assistant VP of creative and marketing at IT’SUGAR. “The Retro Sours are part of our larger retro candy assortment, which will take you back to the treats you had at your grandma’s house. Other iconic retro candies that have made their return to IT’SUGAR stores include Strawberry Crème Savers, OUCH! Bubble Gum, and Cry Baby Wax Soda Bottles.”

Instagram influencer @Snackolator broke the news on September 1, saying:

"Altoids Sours are... back?! Here's a release that should make a LOT of you happy! While Altoids Sours were discontinued many years ago, fans have been asking for their return nonstop. And that's where Iconic Candy comes in! While these are not being made by Altoids, they are using the same recipe as Altoids sours to bring back a much requested candy! They are coming this month to Cracker Barrel and IT'SUGAR stores in three flavors: Mango, Tangerine, and Citrus. To be clear: Iconic Candy, LLC is not connected with the manufacturer of the original product nor Altoids or Mars Wrigley. Will they taste exactly the same? They *should* given they are using the same recipe."

Learn more about IT’SUGAR’s offerings at itsugar.com.

