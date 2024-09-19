HI-CHEW has introduced Chewbie, the brand’s ﬁrst oﬃcial ambiguous mascot with a big personality. Chewbie will bring the brand persona to life, making appearances across brand marketing materials, social media, and in-person activations.

Chewbie is the embodiment of HI-CHEW: a plump, carefree chew whose mission is to make the world around them a bit more fun and extraordinary. As a seeker of amusement, Chewbie is spontaneous and lets curiosity get the best of them. Whether Chewbie is trying new things, stirring up some innocent mischief, or handing out free HI-CHEW to fans, this fun-loving mascot is all about spreading joy and sharing the chewy goodness, per the brand.

The mascot is an instigator of fun, encouraging HI-CHEW fans to choose fun and embrace being their authentic selves. With their own unique language, Chewlish, Chewbie incorporates “CHEW” into everything they say and do, fully embracing the brand’s energetic personality. Chewbie’s goal will be to entice consumers to taste and experience the world of HI-CHEW, using their likable charm and many HI-CHEW branded outﬁts. From a HI-CHEW blue sweatshirt to a sporty fanny pack, Chewbie is always repping HI-CHEW.

“Chewbie embodies everything that HI-CHEW represents—joy, excitement, and chewiness,” says Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. “Chewbie’s friendly energy and mischievous attitude are sure to bring even more fun to the HI-CHEW brand. We look forward to welcoming Chewbie as our oﬃcial mascot and creating opportunities for fans to interact with a tangible vision of HI-CHEW.”

Brand fans can begin to spot Chewbie—and maybe even some free candy—at diﬀerent HI-CHEW® events and activations in person, on social media, and on the big screen. Chewbie’s ﬁrst big break will be on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City on Thursday, October 17 from 4 pm-8 pm EST. The billboard is located on 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, directly across from Port Authority.

Through HI-CHEW’s partnerships with several MLB teams, Chewbie will also be present at select HI-CHEW Days and sampling events at the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and St. Louis Cardinals stadiums.

Morinaga & Co. (HI-CHEW) is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.