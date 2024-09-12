Bonnie & Pop has consumers covered for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa gifting options. This mother-daughter owned business have put together a selection of gourmet treats for 2024, including chocolate, sweet and salty, fruity and creamy, and nutty and chewy flavors.

The brand is offering gourmet gift boxes and baskets, filled with premium chocolates, cookies, nuts, candies, and dried fruits.

The lineup includes:

Candy Cane Gift Tin: Milk, white, and dark chocolate truffles.

Milk, white, and dark chocolate truffles. Sweets and Soldiers Assortment: Three Nutcrackers stuffed like stockings with festive snacks, including caramel popcorn, chocolate covered Oreos, and classic peanut brittle.

Three Nutcrackers stuffed like stockings with festive snacks, including caramel popcorn, chocolate covered Oreos, and classic peanut brittle. Musical Holiday Popcorn Carousel: A tin carousel that spins in a display of festive charm, with six gourmet popcorn flavors.

A tin carousel that spins in a display of festive charm, with six gourmet popcorn flavors. Holiday Jingle and Joy Assortment: Overflowing with holiday delights like belgium hazelnut truffles, candied chocolate almonds, and chocolate covered Oreos.

Overflowing with holiday delights like belgium hazelnut truffles, candied chocolate almonds, and chocolate covered Oreos. Delicious and Delightful: Includes snacks and confections such as including Pecan Snappers; Chocolate Haystack; White Chocolate Pretzel Cloud; Dark Chocolate Peanut Cluster; Milk Chocolate Almond Clusters; five Individually Wrapped Almond Toffee Petites; Yogurt, Chocolate, and Peanut Butter Mini Pretzels; Gold Foiled Double Chocolate Balls; Holiday Peanut Trail Mix; Peanut Brittle; and Butter Caramels.

The brand can also help with corporate gifting needs this season, and can accommodate customization requests. It also offers quantity order discounts, and can be reached at sales@bonnieandpop.com.

