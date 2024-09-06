Hilco has debuted new holiday items and returning favorites for 2024. The new offerings from Kraft Heinz' Kool-Aid brand and Impact Confections' Warheads Rock Candy Sticks will be available in seasonal two-packs with a holiday design, along with Warheads Countdown Calendar and Hilco’s peppermint spoons.

Kool-Aid and Warheads Rock Candy Sticks

Each seasonal designed pouch contains a two pack of individually wrapped rock candy sticks: Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch flavored Rock Candy Sticks and Warheads’ Watermelon Sour Rock Candy Sticks. Two packs for every day are also available. SRP: $1.99–$2.49.

Warheads Countdown Calendar

Celebrate the holidays with this Countdown Calendar. Fun activities are behind each door of the calendar and includes popping candy in Warheads’ Sour flavors of Green Apple, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry. SRP: $3.99–$4.99.

Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane Spoons

Hilco’s Peppermint Candy Cane Spoons are featured in a touch free press and release pharmaceutical industry foil backed package, which keeps the spoons minty fresh and allows for easy dispensing. They come six to a box with a total of 2.54 oz. of peppermint candy. SRP: $1.99.

