Hu, the chocolate brand known for its commitment to simple ingredients, announced the expansion of its product line with the introduction of Snack-Size bars, hitting shelves this September in dark and milk chocolate flavors.

Hu’s Snack-Size bars are designed for convenience and portability at 30 grams, half the size of a regular Hu chocolate bar, and contain only four ingredients. The Snack-Size bars are offered in Salty Dark Chocolate and Simple Milk Chocolate and will debut in Whole Foods nationwide and select Wawa locations.

This holiday season, Hu will also introduce three new limited-edition dark chocolate holiday flavors to make this season’s snacking extra festive. The nut-butter-filled flavors are: Peppermint Mocha + Almond Butter, Very Merry Raspberry + Hazelnut Butter, and Sea Salt + Almond Butter. They will be available at Whole Foods and Target nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited about what’s ahead for Hu with our new innovations,” says Jordan Brown, Co-Founder of Hu. “The new Snack-Size bars are designed to fit perfectly into our consumers' busy lives, providing a more convenient option without compromising the delicious, nostalgic taste our fans have loved about Hu chocolate since our start in 2012.”

Hu’s products are USDA organic, Fairtrade, Non-GMO, and include no refined sugars, sugar alcohols, soy/gluten, palm oil, or emulsifiers. For more information about Hu’s new Snack-Size and holiday bars, visit hukitchen.com.

