Hostess's Voortman brand, a U.S. purveyor of crème wafers, recently launched a new snack-size version of its fan-favorite wafer cookies, available in vanilla and chocolate. The new Voortman Snack Size Wafers feature the brand's classic, crispy vanilla- and chocolate-flavored crème wafers packaged in a convenient on-the-go snacking format.

The new Voortman Snack Size Wafers come in a 2.4-ounce pack with six wafers per pack and are available at select grocery retailers including Albertsons and Walmart.

