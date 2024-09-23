TNA Solutions is set to showcase its advanced secondary packaging capabilities at Pack Expo International. As labor shortages continue to challenge the food industry, TNA's offerings are designed to meet growing demands for automation and efficiency. The exhibits will include tna ropac 5, a case packing system for flexible bags, capable of handling up to 200 bags per minute. The system features TNA's patented semi-rotary bag stacking technology, catering to small-to-medium, pillow-style bags for snacks, confectionery, pasta, and cereal. Visitors to booth N-5120 at Pack Expo International will have the opportunity to engage with TNA experts to discuss tailored solutions for their complete processing and packaging needs, including primary and secondary packaging, seasoning, distribution, project management, and aftermarket services.

“U.S. food manufacturers have been significantly impacted by labor shortages, driving an increased demand for automation,” comments Mukul Shukla, vice president, TNA North America. “As the world’s largest market for snacks and the second largest for confectionery, the U.S. provides an ideal platform for us to highlight our complete processing and packaging line solutions. This year at Pack Expo International, we are spotlighting our secondary packaging capabilities, a critical yet often overlooked aspect of production that can significantly enhance automation and efficiency.”

Secondary packaging automation for optimal productivity

According to a Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute study, 1.9 million manufacturing jobs are expected to remain unfilled in the U.S. by 2033, underscoring the urgent need for automation. Additionally, as consumers become more health-conscious, there is a rising demand for smaller pack sizes that cater to their wellness goals. However, increasing the speed of existing case packers often leads to reduced efficiency. The tna ropac 5 addresses these challenges by offering industry-leading speeds, tool-less changeovers and a compact design that integrates seamlessly into existing production lines, ensuring optimal performance. For instance, Australian snack manufacturer Majans saw a 140% increase in throughput within 12 months after implementing the tna ropac 5.

Enhanced efficiency with advanced primary packaging

To further support food producers in the region, TNA Solutions will exhibit the tna robag 3e, a VFFS system, and tna auto-splice 3 at Pack Expo International 2024. Designed for cohesion with the tna robag 3e, the tna auto-splice 3 automatically splices packaging film without any downtime, eliminating manual intervention and ensuring uninterrupted packaging. For a typical 7-hour shift operation with 3 shifts per day, bagging at the speed of 140 bags per minute, the system can generate an additional 3.5 million bags over one year. This reduces machine downtime by 385 hours per year, corresponding to an overall equipment efficiency gain of 5.1%.

Precise seasoning to minimize waste

TNA will also exhibit the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1, the on-machine seasoning system that provides both powder flavoring and liquid oil in a single drum. This system ensures consistent and precise seasoning coverage, eliminating inconsistencies and reducing material waste while catering to a variety of products, per the company.

