Schubert will present its lightline carton packet at booth 8730 at PACK EXPO this October in Chicago.

The preconfigured case packer offers Schubert’s robot-assisted technology with a short delivery time. Manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods in the food, beverage, confectionery and household sectors, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers, benefit from Schubert’s modular packaging systems.

In a single compact machine frame, Schubert has condensed its decades of experience in handling case packing and developed an automation solution that delivers maximum availability and outstanding packaging quality. Schubert’s modular, robot-based, top-loading packaging machines (TLM) enable manufacturers of all types of fast-moving consumer goods, to produce cost-effectively and efficiently. Schubert’s market-leading robot technology is ideal to position manufacturers of any sort of product on the market quickly and sustainably with future-proof packaging processes.

The lightline carton packer on exhibit will demonstrate the packaging of croissants in clamshells. The clamshells will be packed into RSC cases, with four clamshells in one case.

“For manufacturers, PACK EXPO International provides an excellent opportunity to meet industry leading suppliers and to discover newest technological developments. For us, [it] is the most powerful tradeshow in North America and after a two-year hiatus we are excited to be back in Chicago,” said Hartmut Siegel, CEO at Schubert North America.

Newly developed PARTBOX 3D printer from Schubert Additive Solutions

In addition, Schubert’s subsidiary Schubert Additive Solutions will present its newly developed Partbox 3D printer at the Schubert North America booth 8730. With PARTBOX, Schubert Additive Solutions had already created a digital platform from which customers could call up certified print jobs in their own production and produce 3D parts themselves using a standard filament printer. Now this process has become even more reliable and quality-driven, as the company has developed an entirely new 3D printer for its customers.

Printing 3D parts for the packaging process in-house offers manufacturers many advantages: ideally adapted robotic tools for all conceivable products, greatly reduced environmentally damaging and lengthy transport of new format parts, quick replacement in the event of defective tools and the possibility of simply producing new format sets for changed products themselves.

“We believe that components should be produced when and where they are needed,” explains Conrad Zanzinger, CTO at Schubert Additive Solutions. The objective is to ensure 3D printing of technical components at the customer’s site in a reliable, safe and high-quality process.

With its own streaming platform and printer, Schubert’s PARTBOX is now a complete system that enables manufacturers to produce components directly in their own operations, with the fastest possible availability. The digital process saves customers processing, shipping and warehousing costs.