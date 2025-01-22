Granola and breakfast food brand Purely Elizabeth has announced the expansion of its Cookie Granola line with a new flavor, Peanut Butter Cookie Granola.

According to the company, its Cookie Granola was its biggest new product line launched in the granola category in 2024. The portfolio reportedly is intended to blend the brand’s Ancient Grain Granola with classic cookie recipes to create snackable clusters with the flavor and crispy texture of a cookie.

The Peanut Butter Cookie Granola launch comes at a time when the granola category has reached nearly $1.3 billion in sales, with Purely Elizabeth leading the charge with 85% year-over-year sales growth.

"We're beyond thrilled to unveil our Peanut Butter Cookie Granola, which represents the perfect fusion of breakfast and snack," says Elizabeth Stein, CEO and founder of Purely Elizabeth. "By combining the nostalgic comfort of homemade peanut butter cookies with the wholesome crunch of granola, we're staying true to our breakfast roots while continuing to unlock new possibilities that merge the breakfast and snacking occasion in the granola category."

Peanut Butter Cookie Granola is made with 100% whole grains, coconut oil, and peanut butter chips. The company reports it is Certified Gluten-Free, vegan, and a good source of fiber. This product and the rest of the Cookie Granola lineup are available online at purelyelizabeth.com and in retailers nationwide.

