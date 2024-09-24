To facilitate more factory visits without the need to travel on site, Nestlé is deploying a combination of virtual and augmented reality technology to bring an immersive factory experience to life. By virtually opening its factory doors to the outside world, Nestlé continues to reinforce trust with many different stakeholders while also reducing the carbon footprint linked to physical visits.

Using a VR headset, the "Immersive Factory Experience" allows visitors to gain insights into how Nestlé products are made. They are able to observe the safety, quality, and health measures applied in its manufacturing operations and immerse themselves in the science and technology innovations behind its well-known nutrition brands. The virtual experience is personalized, giving visitors the chance to become acquainted with products from their country of choice. Leveraging the latest advances in generative AI and voice synthesis, the experience is currently available in three languages (English, Spanish, and Portuguese), with more languages to be added soon.

The first pilot was launched earlier this year at its Nutrition factory in Jalisco, Mexico. Nestlé has rolled out this virtual experience across several markets in Latin America with plans to expand to other geographies.

The platform has had strong user acceptance thanks to its user-centric design and customization features.

