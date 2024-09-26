Jelly Belly and toy company Mattel have joined forces to release two new limited collections: Jelly Belly Hot Wheels and Jelly Belly Barbie, available now at JellyBelly.com.
Consumers can race to taste the Jelly Belly beans in the Hot Wheels collection, with flavors such as Very Cherry, Berry Blue, Orange Soda, Lemon, and Grape Soda.
The brand is also releasing a new Barbie jelly beans collection. Available in four formats, the line includes Jelly Bellys in the doll's favorite color—pink—including Jewel Bubble Gum, Strawberry Cheesecake, Jewel Very Cherry, Cotton Candy, and Strawberry Boba Milk Tea flavors.
The products include:
Jelly Belly Hot Wheels Collection
-
Jelly Belly Hot Wheels Gift Box (MSRP $8.99)
- Available as a 4.25-oz. gift box. (September 2024)
- Jelly Belly Hot Wheels Grab & Go Bag (MSRP $3.99)
- Available as a 2.8-oz. Grab & Go bag. (September 2024)
-
Jelly Belly Hot Wheels Bag (MSRP $4.49)
- Available as a 1-oz. bag – 3-count pack. (September 2024)
-
Jelly Belly Hot Wheels Gift Bag (MSRP $8.99)
- Available as a 7.5-oz. gift bag. (September 2024)
Jelly Belly Barbie Collection
-
Jelly Belly Barbie Gift Box (MSRP $8.99)
- Available as a 4.25-oz. gift box. (September 2024)
-
Jelly Belly Barbie Grab & Go Bag (MSRP $3.99)
- Available as a 2.8-oz. Grab & Go bag. (September 2024)
-
Jelly Belly Barbie Bag (MSRP $4.49)
- Available as a 1-oz. bag – 3-count pack. (September 2024)
-
Jelly Belly Barbie Gift Bag (MSRP $8.99)
- Available as a 7.5-oz. gift bag. (September 2024)
