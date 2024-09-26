Jelly Belly and toy company Mattel have joined forces to release two new limited collections: Jelly Belly Hot Wheels and Jelly Belly Barbie, available now at JellyBelly.com.

Consumers can race to taste the Jelly Belly beans in the Hot Wheels collection, with flavors such as Very Cherry, Berry Blue, Orange Soda, Lemon, and Grape Soda.

The brand is also releasing a new Barbie jelly beans collection. Available in four formats, the line includes Jelly Bellys in the doll's favorite color—pink—including Jewel Bubble Gum, Strawberry Cheesecake, Jewel Very Cherry, Cotton Candy, and Strawberry Boba Milk Tea flavors.

The products include:

Jelly Belly Hot Wheels Collection

Jelly Belly Barbie Collection

Related: Jelly Belly launches BeanBoozled Taste the Truth game