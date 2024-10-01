CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Frankford Candy Molly Jacobson, director of business development, Frankford Candy, talks gummy trends and what's upcoming in the category. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Molly Jacobson, director of business development, Frankford Candy, discusses gummy trends, including flavors, ingredients, and innovation, as well as what’s next in the category.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

