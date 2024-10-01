California-based flavor manufacturer T. Hasegawa USA Inc. is debuting Cocoa Powder Replacer, an alkalized, low-fat cocoa flavor that provides a substitute for traditional cacao-based powder. This innovation enables food and beverage manufacturers to reduce the quantity of raw materials needed in a formula, without impacting the flavor profile.

Earlier this year, the cost of raw cocoa powder surged to a historic high of nearly $10,000 per metric ton, as a result of global supply shortages. Severe droughts in West Africa, where most of the world’s cocoa is produced, devastated crops and reduced the global supply of cocoa by almost 11% over the past year. The resulting shortages have caused steep increases in the price of raw materials, impacting manufacturing costs for food and beverage brands, and ultimately increasing the cost of products to consumers.

“We developed this cocoa powder replacer as a true ‘no-compromise’ solution for amplifying the natural flavor profile of cocoa and producing the same aroma and bold flavor we love in chocolate products while minimizing the amount of raw powder needed,” says T. Hasegawa USA’s associate director of beverage technology, Toshifumi Nozawa.

T. Hasegawa’s Cocoa Powder Replacer was developed over a multi-year period by the company’s U.S. R&D team in anticipation of global supply issues caused by agricultural concerns that affect the availability and fluctuating cost of raw materials.

“Climate change has already posed serious supply chain disruptions, as we have witnessed in recent years,” explains Nozawa. “Since we expect these issues to continue in the future, the industry can adapt and utilize advancements in flavor technology to continue delivering the high quality taste that consumers expect at a consistent and competitive price.”

T. Hasegawa’s Cocoa Powder Replacer is available in a variety of formats, including liquid and powdered, to suit a range of applications. For more information, visit thasegawa.com/cocoa-powder or call (866) 965-0502.

