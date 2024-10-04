Back by popular demand, Chopin, premium vodka from the last vodka-making family in Poland, and Sugarfina, the Los Angeles-based luxury candy brand, have collaborated on the third iteration of their martini-inspired candies: The Martini Collection 3 Piece Candy Bento Box. The set will be released on October 4, just in time for National Vodka Day.

The collection includes:

New updates: The set includes Lemon Drop Bears, Espresso Martini Truffles, and newly added Martini Olive Almonds for the ultimate martini mix. The updated martini-themed packaging is inspired by the experience and elegance of drinking a martini, chic enough to display on a coffee table or a bar cart.

Tasting notes: The flavors draw on classic yet nostalgic vodka-based cocktails; the Lemon Drop Bears reportedly pop with refreshing notes of citrus, the Espresso Martini Truffles feature a rich and creamy combination of chocolate and coffee, and the Martini Olive Almonds have a crunch with a white chocolate finish. *Note: while the candies are inspired by popular vodka cocktails and made with Chopin vodka, they are entirely non-alcoholic.

The Chopin x Sugarfina Martini Collection has been one of Sugarfina's most successful partnerships to date, with the first two iterations selling out and numerous customers requesting its return, says the brand.

