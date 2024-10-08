Chocolove announced the return of its limited-edition Tree-Shaped Bites, this time in new packaging. The individually wrapped festive treats in Dark Peppermint Crème and Milk Hazelnut Truffle will debut in Chocolove's new stand-up bags
The Tree-Shaped Bites retail for $9.99-$10.99, and include:
- Tree-Shaped Dark Chocolates with Peppermint Filling: The vegan-friendly bites are made with 55% dark chocolate and peppermint oil.
- Tree-Shaped Milk Chocolates with Hazelnut Truffle Filling: Fresh ground California hazelnuts are combined with Belgian milk chocolate and a hint of sea salt.
Also returning are Chocolove's festive holiday collection bars, retailing from $2.99-$4.99. They include:
- Fruit-Nut Medley in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate, dried currants and cherries, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, orange peel, and ginger.
- Candy Cane Crunch in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate and pieces of candy cane for a classic peppermint flavor.
Additional offerings handmade by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters include:
- Cozy Holiday Moments Chocolate Gift Box: An assortment of 12 handcrafted truffles in milk and dark chocolate filled with Peppermint Mocha, Apple Cider, Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows, and Assam Chai Tea flavors.
- European Connoisseurs Collection Gift Box: Includes 12 chocolates inspired by European holiday flavors. Dark, milk, and white chocolates feature Coconut & Almond Marzipan, Eggnog Ganache & Gingersnap Cookie, Orange Florentine Ganache, and Mincemeat & Almond Streusel Cookie flavors.
- Peppermint Bark Assortment Gift Box: Peppermint zest with double-layered bark, with a dark chocolate bottom with a white chocolate top adorned with candy cane pieces.
Chocolove’s limited-edition holiday gift boxes are only available at Chocolove.com, for $26.00.