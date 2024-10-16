Skittles is unveiling its latest innovation that reportedly features a crispy and crunchy twist on the brand's classic candy. Skittles Pop'd blends a unique, crispy texture with the brand's Original fruity flavors and new Sour flavors, says the company.

"At Mars, we're constantly looking for innovative ways to deliver new experiences to our fans, based on flavor profiles and texture trends that we know consumers are seeking," says Ro Cheng, marketing vice president, Mars Wrigley North America. "Skittles Pop'd trades Skittles' traditionally chewy lentils for a crispy, crunchy texture that we know our fans are really going to enjoy."

The latest innovation from Skittles will be available in two 5.5-oz pack varieties, including Skittles Pop'd Original, which features the classic flavors of Strawberry, Lemon, Lime, Orange, and Grape. Fans can also try Skittles Pop'd Sour, which features brand new flavors including Sour Lemonade, Sour Blue Raspberry, Sour Strawberry, Sour Watermelon, and Sour Cherry.

Beginning October 21, Skittles Pop'd will be available through TikTok Shop, while supplies last, offering consumers early access before it hits shelves. Patrons can visit skittles.com/popd today and sign up to be notified when Skittles Pop'd goes live on Skittles TikTok Shop. Skittles Pop'd will begin hitting shelves at other select retailers later this fall and be available nationwide beginning in early 2025.

