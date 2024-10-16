Luker Chocolate is taking significant strides in combating deforestation and promoting biodiversity conservation, says the brand. As a company deeply committed to environmental stewardship, Luker will be participating in COP16 Colombia from October 21 to November 1 to share its approaches to climate change, biodiversity conservation, and sustainability.

Luker Chocolate recognizes the urgency of the global biodiversity crisis. As a company that relies heavily on natural ecosystems and the services they provide, Luker is dedicated to conserving and restoring biodiversity, reducing pollution, and promoting sustainable land use. In line with the Convention on Biological Diversity's goals, Luker actively integrates responsible practices into its operations to protect the ecosystems it depends on.

At COP16, Luker Chocolate will be involved in several key initiatives:

Cacao, Forests, and Peace (Oct. 27): Luker will join discussions at Casa Humboldt, focusing on how agroforestry systems—like cacao farming—can support biodiversity conservation. The panel will explore the vital role cacao cultivation plays in sustainable land use and environmental resilience, aligning with Luker’s mission to foster a healthy, biodiverse planet.

B Corp Stand (Oct. 28 and Oct. 29): Positioned in the Green Zone's finance and productive sectors district, Luker will showcase its sustainability projects at the B Corp Stand. Their work aligns with the Global Biodiversity Framework, and they will use this platform to connect with potential partners and promote collaborative biodiversity projects.

Colombian Business and Productive Sector Event at COP16 (Oct. 30): Luker Chocolate will also participate in this event organized by the National Trade Council and ANDI's National Water and Biodiversity Center. Julia Ocampo, representing Luker, will join a discussion on "Target 15: Integrating Biodiversity into Value Chains" alongside industry leaders from Bavaria, PepsiCo, WWF, and TNC. The conversation will center on biodiversity integration within supply chains, deforestation prevention, and nature-based solutions. This event also marks the launch of the "Biodiversity and Business Roadmap for Colombia."

