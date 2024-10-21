Incredibles, a cannabis edibles brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. today announced the expansion of its partnership with New York City's Magnolia Bakery. Beginning this week, Incredibles x Magnolia Bakery THC-infused bars featuring the bakery's flavors and Incredibles’ chocolate will be available to cannabis medical patients and adult-use customers at Rise Dispensaries in New York this week and online by the end of the month. Wider dispensary availability will follow in New Jersey and additional markets. Fans of both brands can satisfy their sweet tooth with:

Swirled Famous Banana Pudding Bar: A swirl of creamy vanilla pudding, crunchy vanilla cookies, and freeze-dried bananas

Red Velvet Piece Ahhh Cake 1:1 Bar: Flavors of crimson cake, cream cheese tang, and rich dark chocolate

In addition to the Tri-State area expansion, adults 21+ across the U.S. will soon be able to purchase the Incredibles x Magnolia Bakery collaboration online. The new THC chocolate bars, available in Banana Pudding and Red Velvet flavors, will be available directly via Incredibles’ ecommerce website. These products are Farm Bill compliant, manufactured in certified cGMP facilities, and reportedly have transparent labeling, including ingredients, potency, and a QR code linking to certificates of analysis from independent testing labs. Patrons can visit the Incredibles’ ecommerce website to purchase and see updated market availability, which currently includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Local delivery will also be available in a selection of these markets through third-party partners.

“Magnolia Bakery has been a New York institution for nearly 30 years, and after the overwhelming response to our collaboration chocolate bars last year, we're thrilled to bring them home to New York and New Jersey,” says Dominic O’Brien, senior vice president of revenue at Green Thumb. “We’re equally excited to make these unique, flavor-packed cannabis treats accessible to even more adults 21+ across the country through our website and local delivery. These chocolate bars are the best tasting edibles out there—we can’t wait to share them with Americans this fall.”

“For months, our loyal customers have asked, ‘When will your collaboration with Incredibles be available in New York?’ Today, we can finally say that these fan-favorite bars can be purchased in our home state of New York, as well as 23 other markets,” says Sara Gramling, vice president PR and partnerships at Magnolia Bakery. “Through Incredibles’ online storefront and local delivery, even more customers nationwide will be able to experience the iconic flavors of Magnolia Bakery in a new way, delivered right to their doorstep.”

Magnolia Bakery began in 1996 on a cobblestone corner in New York City’s West Village. Since then, the bakeshop’s red velvet cupcakes and banana pudding have become beloved to locals and tourists alike, with lines around the block to purchase the sweet treats and cameos in hit shows like Sex and the City. The brand has evolved beyond its brick-and-mortar presence to offer direct-to-consumer treats through its online storefront, magnoliabakery.com, and at grocery with its Banana Pudding Cookies. Founded with a similar commitment to quality and known as the “credible edible,” Incredibles started in 2010, becoming dose transparency pioneers providing predictable effects for worry-free enjoyment.

