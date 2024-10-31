Incredibles, a cannabis edibles brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc., recently announced the expansion of its partnership with New York City's Magnolia Bakery.

Incredibles x Magnolia Bakery THC-infused bars featuring the bakery's flavors and Incredibles’ chocolate are now available to cannabis medical patients and adult-use customers at Rise Dispensaries in NY and online. Wider dispensary availability will follow in New Jersey and additional markets.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently talked to Sara Gramling, VP, PR and partnerships, Magnolia Bakery, and Eli Weiner, senior brand manager, Incredibles, about the partnership and what it means for both brands.





Liz Parker Kuhn: The original Magnolia Bakery x Incredibles partnership first released its cannabis chocolate bars in Nov. 2023, and now has expanded to dispensaries in NY and NJ. Where do you see the partnership expanding to next?

Eli Weiner: The initial launch was so well-received that expanding into Magnolia’s home market of New York felt like a natural next step. With strong demand, we’re now focused on expanding availability in New York, bringing the collaboration to New Jersey and offering nationwide online sales to reach even more consumers. The goal is to get these products into the hands of adults who love Magnolia Bakery and are eager to experience both iconic brands in an exciting new way. This expansion honors the bakery’s roots while inviting more people to enjoy the unique collaboration.





LPK: Will you be creating any other products together other than chocolate bars? (bakery products, perhaps?)

Sara Gramling: Right now, we’re focused on continuing the success with the Incredibles collaboration, reaching new customers in new markets and through new channels.





LPK: What made you decide to choose Banana Pudding and Red Velvet as the bar flavors?

EW: We chose Banana Pudding and Red Velvet because they perfectly capture the essence of both Magnolia Bakery and Incredibles. Magnolia Bakery has set the standard for beloved, classic desserts, just as incredibles has for consistent, high-quality edibles—making it a perfect match. Our goal was to create something truly special that lives up to the reputations of both brands, delivering a product that tastes just as unforgettable as the bakery items fans love. These fan-favorite flavors also reflect the colorful, joyful spirit we both share.





LPK: What’s next for the brand? What about in 2025?

SG: As Magnolia Bakery heads into 2025, we’re looking forward to continuing product innovation across our CPG channel, wholesale, retail and beyond, as well as bringing new collaborations to life with new partners.

EW: We’re always exploring collaborations that introduce Incredibles to new audiences and expand our reach. With adult-use cannabis legalization growing across the U.S., we’re excited to bring our award-winning products to more people and deliver more unique partnerships like this one with Magnolia Bakery. Looking ahead to 2025, we aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible, creating experiences that connect with consumers in meaningful ways—both within and beyond the cannabis market.

