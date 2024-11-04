Women-owned candy brand Tazzy is expanding its sweets portfolio with a new line of chocolate-coated cookie bites. The cookies are reportedly crunchy, bite-sized, and covered in a layer of Belgian milk or white chocolate. The chocolate-coated cookie bites are sold in 1-oz bags.

“As our core consumer increasingly favors smaller portions of indulgent snacks, we knew there was an opportunity to develop a decadent chocolate treat in pre-portioned bags that won’t break the bank,” says Lindsay Simon, co-founder of Tazzy. “There’s something for everyone between our nutty peanut butter flavor and sweet snickerdoodle.”

“We are so excited to debut something novel to the chocolate snacking category, with familiar, yet exciting favors. The textural experience of our cookies’ creamy chocolate plus its crunchy core is beyond delicious,” notes Delia Hughes, co-founder of Tazzy.

The cookies are available in two varieties, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies and White Chocolate Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Cookies, and the brand gives back 1% of its profits to metastatic breast cancer charities.

The new line of chocolate cookie bites launches online at November 4 at $24.99 for a 6-pack. Tazzy’s hard candies and lollipops will continue to be available in stores and on Amazon.

