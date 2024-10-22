Pepperidge Farm, a Campbell’s Snacks brand, has announced Thin & Crispy Peppermint Cocoa cookies. The item reportedly is the first-ever Thin & Crispy style cookie to join the brand’s holiday lineup. According to company research, 32% of consumers indicate peppermint-flavored baked goods are their holiday favorite.

According to the company, the Thin & Crispy Peppermint Cocoa cookie features flavors synonymous with the holiday season. It consists of a rich chocolate cookie scattered with crisp peppermint chips. Starting in November, the product will be available nationwide for an MSRP of $5.09.

The cocoa-inspired cookie is the most recent beverage-centric baked treat in the Pepperidge Farm lineup. In February, the company debuted its tea-infused Milano London Fog, a cookie featuring the delicate, slightly floral taste of Earl Grey tea, milk chocolate, and a hint of vanilla.

