Tony's Chocolonely has released its Countdown Calendar for the holidays.

Consumers can dig into 10 different chocolate flavors one day at a time, or eat them all at once. The calendar includes 24 days of chocolate, and 25 Tiny Tony's.

Flavors include:

Milk Chocolate

Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt

Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat

Milk Chocolate Hazelnut

Dark Milk Chocolate

Dark Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt

White Chocolate

White Chocolate Raspberry Popping Candy

“Our advent calendar is all about making the holiday season fun and flavorful, with 24 different Tiny Tony's in our most delicious flavors—including a few you can only get in this calendar! But there’s a twist: just like the chocolate industry, this calendar isn't equally divided. It’s a small reminder of the inequality cocoa farmers experience that we’re working hard to change, one bar (or bite) at a time," says Madison Marisi, U.S. brand director.

The calendar retails for $19.99 and up, and can be purchased at Tony’s Chocoshop, Amazon, and World Market.

