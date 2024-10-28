Tony's Chocolonely has released its Countdown Calendar for the holidays.
Consumers can dig into 10 different chocolate flavors one day at a time, or eat them all at once. The calendar includes 24 days of chocolate, and 25 Tiny Tony's.
Flavors include:
- Milk Chocolate
- Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt
- Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat
- Milk Chocolate Hazelnut
- Dark Milk Chocolate
- Dark Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee
- Dark Chocolate
- Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt
- White Chocolate
- White Chocolate Raspberry Popping Candy
“Our advent calendar is all about making the holiday season fun and flavorful, with 24 different Tiny Tony's in our most delicious flavors—including a few you can only get in this calendar! But there’s a twist: just like the chocolate industry, this calendar isn't equally divided. It’s a small reminder of the inequality cocoa farmers experience that we’re working hard to change, one bar (or bite) at a time," says Madison Marisi, U.S. brand director.
The calendar retails for $19.99 and up, and can be purchased at Tony’s Chocoshop, Amazon, and World Market.
