Tony's Chocolonely and The Washington Post are teaming up to create a Conversation Starter Bundle. This is Tony’s first partnership with a publisher.

The Bundle includes Tony's Milk Chocolate caramel Sea Salt Bar in The Post's "Food For Thought" wrapper; Tony's Milk Everything Bar in The Post's "Conversations Start Here" wrapper; and a Tony's x The Washington Post sticker street, in a limited-edition gift box. The suggested retail price is $14.98.

The two-bar pack brings a taste of Tony's mission to end exploitation in cocoa and The Post’s commitment to uncovering stories that connect, inform, and enlighten, says the brand.

Related: Tony's Chocolonely reports rapid growth, expanded Walmart retail presence