ACMA, a Coesia company in the design of packaging solutions for consumer goods, will present at PACK EXPO 2024 in Chicago, November 3–6, at booth S-2501. During the event, ACMA will showcase a machine dedicated to flow pack packaging for the confectionery industry. Also highlighted will be solutions tailored to e-commerce and liquid packaging.

ACMA's participation at PACK EXPO underscores the strategic importance of the American market for the company. The U.S. market is characterized by diverse and constantly changing sectors, requiring advanced and flexible technologies to meet the evolving needs of consumers. ACMA positions itself as a key partner for companies operating in fast-moving markets, such as the food industry, with specific expertise in niches like bakery products, the company says. This particular packaging sector has seen significant global growth, with a market value estimated at $3.4 billion in 2022 and a forecasted CAGR of +4.8% until 2032, with North America accounting for over 40%.

However, bakery packaging technologies won't be the only highlights. At the exhibition, ACMA will present solutions designed to meet the packaging needs of another key sector of the American market: e-commerce. The logistics sector in the U.S. is currently experiencing exponential growth, with a market value exceeding $1.2 trillion in 2022 and a forecasted CAGR of +8.99% until 2029. PACK EXPO will also be an opportunity for the company to showcase its achievements in liquid packaging, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and sustainability. High-performance machines tailored to specific sector needs, flexible and compatible with eco-friendly materials, will take center stage, responding to the latest trends and industry regulations.

Flow pack packaging for bakery products

Flow pack packaging technologies are part of the DNA of the Italian company, which has been designing and developing machines for decades that combine performance with flexibility, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. In Chicago, the BF 450 will be on display, a horizontal machine for forming, filling, and flow pack packaging of food products in single or multiple packs (bakery, confectionery, snacks, and bars), with a specific focus on cookies. This machine offers packaging quality and seal integrity, thanks to the option for both cold or hot sealing, per the company.

The BF 450 is easy to operate and maintain: the cantilever design and user-friendly digital HMI simplify interaction and access to functions, optimizing wrapping times and everyday operations such as cleaning and format changeovers. Based on the same platform, the company developed the SF 450, a version dedicated to flow pack packaging of soap bars. One of the key features of ACMA’s flow packers is the ability to use all main packaging materials, including recycled plastics and, in the future, paper-based materials.

E-SWL: A customized solution for e-commerce packaging

Another major innovation is E-SWL, an advanced ACMA solution designed for the e-commerce sector. This machine is designed to produce customized paper bags in real-time based on the size of the products being packed. The machine reportedly reduces the amount of packaging material around the product, resulting in material savings and a reduced environmental impact.

The machine allows on-demand printing and the insertion of any type of documentation within the package, with real-time customization. Thanks to integrated data management—between the machine, Warehouse Control System (WCS), and Warehouse Execution System (WES)—the machine ensures error-free order processing by delivering only compliant packages, ACMA says. Additionally, E-SWL aligns with the operator's pace, synchronizing production speed with the product load and ensuring no empty bags.

“ACMA’s participation in PACK EXPO 2024 represents a unique opportunity for us to showcase to the American market, after years of offering confectionery wrapping solutions, our strong presence in the world of flowpacking," says Roberto Ponzinibbi, CEO of ACMA. "We are proud to present a solution designed for the bakery sector, which is particularly active and vibrant in the North American market. We invite the media to visit us at booth S-2501 to discover our latest innovations up close and discuss the future of packaging with our team of experts."

