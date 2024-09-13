Bradman Lake will be unveiling its latest innovations at Pack Expo International 2024, held at McCormick Place in Chicago from November 3–6. Attendees are invited to visit booth S-2058 to explore the diverse range of state-of-the-art packaging technologies, tailored to meet the dynamic needs of today’s manufacturing environments.

All Bradman Lake machinery has been specifically designed to meet today’s packaging challenges, improving flexibility and efficiency to increase profitability. In addition to the company's build times, all showcased equipment will be available for immediate sale.

Multi-functional Vision Guided Robotic Loader

The highlight of this year’s exhibit, per the brand, is Bradman Lake's multi-functional VGR Vision Guided Robotic loading system. The VGR is showcased as part of a fully integrated flexible packaging line, emphasizing exceptional versatility by seamlessly loading products into both cartons or the infeed of a multi-pack flow wrapper.

This advanced system will be supplied with top load cartons formed on the HS Mini Single Head Former, with loaded cartons subsequently closed using the RA60 Right-Angle Carton Closer. Additionally, the VGR will demonstrate its multifunctionality by feeding products directly onto the infeed of the FT120 Flow Wrapper, giving our customers unprecedented flexibility to achieve two packaging formats on one system.

Compact Design HS Mini Carton and Tray Former / Erector

Ideal for space constrained areas, the HS Mini Single Head Carton and Tray Former offers a compact footprint without compromising on advanced functionality. Despite its smaller size, the HS Mini retains all the features of its larger counterparts, providing the ultimate flexibility to handle a variety of carton formats and sizes. This machine is designed to meet fast-changing production requirements, offering quick changeovers and the ability to erect different styles of lock and glue cartons or trays.

Efficiency and flexibility with the RA60 Carton Closer / Sealer

The RA60 Right-Angle Carton Closer, another featured machine, showcases Bradman Lake’s unique ‘Flexible Carton Control’ (FCC) technology. This innovative feature utilizes flexible rubber fingers to close cartons containing products of inconsistent size or protruding above the carton base walls, allowing cartons to be closed without jamming, ensuring smooth operation and reducing downtime. With its tool-less size changeover capability, the RA60 is perfect for customers running multiple carton sizes, maximizing productivity and minimizing interruptions to production.

High efficiency sealing with the FT120 Flow Wrapper

The FT120 Flow Wrapper sets a new standard for efficiency and seal integrity with options to accommodate the most challenging heat-seal applications. This innovative machine features improved, backward-compatible flow wrap sealing technologies, allowing for simple conversion parts or modular replacements to handle recyclable, biodegradable, paper, and single-substrate mono materials.

Equipped with a robust end crimp sealing module, the FT120 offers both hot and cold seal options to meet diverse packaging requirements. Bradman Lake's unique Soft Jaw Technology prevents jams from misplaced products, enhancing reliability. The FT120 also boasts automatic reel-to-reel splicing, automatic web tracking, and intelligent features like "No Gap No Crimp" and "No Product No Bag" that increase productivity by reducing waste and preventing production stops. With high-speed capabilities of up to 1200 packs per minute, the FT120 Flow Wrapper is designed for peak performance in modern packaging operations.

Showcasing the SL903 High-Speed End Load Cartoner with Cascade Loader

Bradman Lake will also display the SL903 High-Speed End Load Cartoner, renowned for its robust stainless-steel construction and ability to erect, load, and close cartons within a single frame. Equipped with a multitude of optional features, the SL903 can be customized to meet the specific needs of each customer. This machine will be fed by Bradman Lake’s innovative Cascade Loader, a system that utilizes servo-driven rotors designed to efficiently collate, synchronize, and load bagged products into the infeed pockets of the SL903 End Load Cartoner.

During the exhibition, attendees can view curated videos showcasing how Bradman Lake's equipment seamlessly integrates across different packaging processes. These primary, secondary and tertiary processes include product distribution and flow wrapping, cartoning, robotics, case packing, shrink wrapping, and palletizing. This showcase reaffirms Bradman Lake's position as a leading one-stop shop for end-to-end packaging solutions: From Process to Pallet.

Bradman Lake’s packaging machinery is designed to cater to diverse market sectors, including bakery and biscuits, chocolate and confectionery, cereal, chilled and frozen foods, and more.

For more information, visit Bradman Lake’s website.

Related: