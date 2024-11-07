Ethel M Chocolates, part of Mars, has debuted its holiday gifting options.

This year's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide includes an array of customizable gifts featuring small-batch chocolate in elegant packaging. Featuring limited-edition and familiar favorites, this year's seasonal offerings include:

Centerpiece Collection - The collection showcases a selection of 65 handcrafted chocolates. From rich, velvety truffles to creamy caramels, the Centerpiece Collection is for the taste seekers on your list.

Holiday Gingerbread Collectible Tin - This 16 or 32-piece collection of small-batch chocolates comes in a festive collectible tin.

Holiday Luxe Library - Consumers can experience the rich seasonal flavors of the limited-edition Luxe Library, including Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Cookie Butter Caramel, Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Ganache, Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter, and Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture Bars.

5-pc Dark & Milk Chocolate Mendiants – The new Mendiants feature chocolate topped with chopped nuts and sweet fruits.

– The new Mendiants feature chocolate topped with chopped nuts and sweet fruits. Custom Chocolates Boxes - A year-round consumer favorite at Ethel M Chocolates, per the brand, offering a customized box of chocolates.

"Ethel M Chocolates has a special history celebrating the holidays, offering a unique twist on seasonal flavors and our popular customizable chocolate boxes and welcoming guests from near and far to our Flagship Store for a unique lighting display in our Holiday Garden," says Lisa Vannerson, PR director, Ethel M Chocolates. "We are excited to continue our traditions and bring a luxurious taste of the holidays to chocolate lovers everywhere."

For more gift ideas, visit EthelM.com to explore and shop the 2024 Holiday Gift Guide.

Celebrating the holidays at its Flagship Store in Henderson, NV for over 40 years, Ethel M Chocolates emanates the essence and festivity of the holiday season. Locals and visitors to the Las Vegas area can visit the Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson. Guests can sample Ethel M's offerings through a Limited-Edition Holiday Chocolate Tasting Experience which is also available with wine pairings for those 21+. The lights display, specially lit with over 1 million lights and holiday decor, is now open for the holiday season through Saturday, January 4, 2025.

