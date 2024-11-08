As consumers say goodbye to all things pumpkin spice, Koho is launching two holiday flavors: Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread.

Inspired by the festive flavors of the season and crafted with Hawaiian-grown ingredients, the collection features two sets of Bon Bons and one box of chocolate macadamias.

For indulgence seekers: Holiday Explorer Green 12-Piece Box ($38) – A true gift of discovery, each 12-piece, emerald-hued box is a curated suite of flavors that includes the new Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread, plus some of Koho's best-selling flavors: Kona Coffee, Guava, Liliko‘i, and Hawaiian Sea Salt, all crafted from Hawaiian-grown ingredients.

For nut-lovers: Red Box Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nuts ($39) – A twist on a classic, these morsels, which are made with 100% Hawaiian Macadamias, are layered in 38% Hawaiian milk chocolate using traditional panning techniques, then packaged in Koho's limited-edition red collection box.

For stocking stuffers: Holiday Green 4-Piece Box ($18; will be available in-store only) – Offering a taste of the season with a hint of spice, this selection combines Koho's two limited-edition holiday flavors, Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread.

