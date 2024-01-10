KOHO, a luxury collection of artisanal chocolates made in Hawai’i, recently launched its Spring Collection. The collection includes seasonal flavors like Hibiscus Caramel (white chocolate with hibiscus caramel filling) and Vanilla Kona Latte (white chocolate with Big-Island grown coffee).

The collection is available in festive pink six and twelve piece boxes.

All of KOHO's confections pays homage to the beauty and bounty of the Islands with culinary-driven flavors made with premium, locally-sourced ingredients like macadamias, 100% Hawaiian cacao, liliko‘i (passion fruit), Kona Coffee, and more. With TikTok bringing “little treat culture” into the zeitgeist, KOHO’s chocolates offer a decadent way to experience the luxury and splendor of Hawai’i every day.

Other KOHO products include Bon Bons, Tablets, and Macadamias, with suggested retial prices ranging from $18 for a six-piece box to $70 for a Tablet Library.