Krack’d Snacks is entering the world of treats with its commitment to creating low-sugar, nutritious candies that cater to a variety of dietary preferences. Reportedly known for producing small-batch, handmade sweets, Krack’d Snacks ensures that each treat meets high dietary standards, including being keto-friendly, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and suitable for diabetics.

As the company continues to expand its product line, it is introducing its latest keto snack offerings just in time for the holidays. These include the Mylk Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Crunch and Mylk Chocolate Aloha Caramel, along with a Vegan Whyte Chocolate Pumpkin Spice PB Caramel Crunch.

Additionally, the Dark Chocolate Aloha Caramel offers a nod to Samoas Girl Scout Cookies, featuring sugar-free ingredients, soft coconut caramel, and almonds.

At Krack’d Snacks, the focus is on simplicity and quality, the brand says. The company takes pride in using minimally processed ingredients, avoiding artificial additives, and sourcing all-natural, organic elements. By working directly with suppliers and avoiding outsourced manufacturing, Krack’d Snacks ensures that every ingredient is carefully selected to meet its clean-label standards.

