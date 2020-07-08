General Mills Convenience introduces Ratio keto-friendly bars

Company: General Mills Convenience

Website: www.generalmillscf.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: General Mills Convenience announces a new option for the bar set to appeal to convenience store consumers looking for a keto-friendly snack. The new Ratio bars are not only keto-friendly, they are also gluten-free and provide a satisfying crunch to a diet that is full of soft textures.

Made from quality ingredients and a ratio of more than 50 percent almonds and seeds, the bars contain 12 grams of protein with only two grams of net carbs and one gram of sugar. Two varieties include: Toasted Almond and Lemon Almond.