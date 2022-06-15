Company: Catalina Crunch

Website: https://us.catalinacrunch.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Catalina Crunch has announced the expansion of its line of Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies with fan favorite flavors, Vanilla Creme and Chocolate Vanilla, now available in Grab & Go packages. Each sleeve contains four Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies, totaling two servings, for perfectly portable snacking.

According to a ketogenic diet market report by Grand View Research Inc., the keto snack market was valued at $9.57 billion in 2019 with an anticipated growth of over $5 billion across an eight-year period, and the demand for low-carb snack varieties continues to skyrocket. Additionally, today’s consumers are looking now more than ever for convenient, better-for-you and versatile snacks to fit into their on-the-go lifestyles and ever-changing schedules. Catalina Crunch snacks aims to meet the needs of modern consumers with carb-conscious varieties that don’t sacrifice on taste or texture.

“From day one, Catalina Crunch has delivered easy and delicious ways for people to snack healthily,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and CEO of Catalina Crunch. “With people constantly on the go these days, consumers needed a snack that could move with them, so we designed the new format with this exact reason in mind. We’re thrilled to build upon our line of better-for-you, cleaner cookies and to make mindful, healthy snacking even easier.”

Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Grab & Go Sandwich Cookies are loaded with 4g plant protein, 3g fiber, 5g net carbs per serving, and only 1g of Sugar per cookie; these nutritionally sound snacks are made with zero artificial ingredients and combine a blend of Pea Protein and Prebiotic Fiber from plants.

Additional details include:

Vanilla Creme – Crunchy vanilla cookies paired with a creamy vanilla filling to create a classic flavor that will keep you coming back for more.

Chocolate Vanilla – The original, made with one of the finest Dutch cocoa powders and a vanilla creme filling to deliver a signature cookies and cream flavor.

Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Grab & Go Sandwich Cookies are available online now via the Catalina Crunch website with additional retailers to follow.