ofi, Kotug, and Jansma Shipping are partnering to implement a new electric E-Pusher and barge combination for sustainable cocoa transportation between the Port of Amsterdam and ofi’s Koog aan de Zaan and Wormer factories in the Netherlands, reducing emissions and noise pollution.

Kotug's E-Pusher, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge propulsion systems, works to provide cleaner and quieter transport of ofi's cocoa. Working alongside the E-Pusher, retrofit push barges transformed by Jansma Shipyard from diesel vessels further enhance sustainability. These barges have been converted into pusher barges, further extending their lifecycle, and contributing to a circular economy.

ofi Head of engineering EMENA and Africa Eric Nederhand says: “We are proud to be at the forefront of sustainable logistics in the Netherlands, utilizing this new electric transport combination for our cocoa transit in the country. This initiative further underscores our work preserving the environment and the communities in which we operate.”

Kotug International President & CEO Ard-Jan Kooren, shares: “We are incredibly grateful to ofi for their collaboration and support in this project. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the evolution of inland shipping, showcasing our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By deploying our E-Pusher in combination with the innovative barge construction, we are not only advancing the maritime industry but also setting a precedent for environmentally responsible practices. Our goal is to inspire other companies and stakeholders to adopt green energy solutions, driving meaningful progress towards global climate objectives for future generations.”

Jansma Shipping Owner & CEO Andre Jansma adds: “It is a true privilege to support ofi in optimizing their supply chain, while contributing to minimizing their environmental footprint with our four retrofit push barges. The concept of the barges demonstrates the potential of converting existing tonnage into future proof cargo barges and making a mind shift in the approach towards a more sustainable, circular and affordable way to transform the inland shipping industry.”

The E-Pusher and four push barges will be operational starting in mid-December.

