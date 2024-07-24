Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc., a manufacturer of caramel products produced in Baltimore, MD for nearly 130 years, has announced a partnership with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. The confectioners of Goetze’s and the brewers of Guinness came together to create a 4.5 percent ABV cream ale brewed with the same vanilla in the Goetze’s signature recipe, resulting in a toasty, slightly sweet beer. The Caramel Creams ale will be released at the Beer From Here Festival hosted by Guinness Open Gate Brewery and the Brewers Association of Maryland (BAM) on Saturday, August 3. The beer will be sold at the brewery while supplies last.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Guinness Open Gate Brewery on the Caramel Creams Ale. We are long-time fans of the brand and their unique Guinness Stout, brewed for over 265 years, partnering with our almost 130 year old Baltimore Caramel Creams treats. We have created a creamy ale reminiscent of our beloved Caramel Creams combining the history of two iconic brands," says Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze's Candy Co., Inc. “We look forward to sharing this special recipe with Caramel Creams lovers, Guinness lovers, and Baltimoreans alike, and invite all to sláinte to this iconic hometown collaboration.”

Now in its 129th year in business, Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc. continues to maintain the longstanding family tradition with both new and original flavors, winning over the taste buds of generations, from great-grandparents to great-grandchildren.

For more information about Caramel Creams and Goetze’s Candy Company, visit goetzecandy.com.

