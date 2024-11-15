Goetze’s Candy Company just announced that its Brownie Caramel Creams are now available in Dollar Tree stores. Previously known as "Double Chocolate," the Caramel Creams reportedly have a soft, chocolate center and taste like a decadent brownie.

"We are thrilled to bring Brownie Caramel Creams to Dollar Tree stores just in time for the holidays. These treats are a perfect blend of rich brownie flavor in our classic Caramel Creams treats that fans know and love. We can’t wait for more people to enjoy this delicious twist on our signature Caramel Creams," shares Mitchell Goetze, CEO, Goetze's Candy Company.

Goetze's recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its mascot, Duke—appropriately, on National Cow Day (July 9). Introduced in 2014, Duke the Cow has served as the Cow Tales mascot for a decade, bringing joy with his cartoon features, goofy smile, and adoration of the nostalgic treat. Goetze's is known for its Cow Tales (note the spelling), as well as its caramel creams.

